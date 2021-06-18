Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Shares Gap Down to $3.42

Shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.31. Asensus Surgical shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 33,346 shares trading hands.

ASXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 1,288.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $8,776,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $3,341,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $2,513,000. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $1,658,000. 14.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

