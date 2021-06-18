Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,280 by Analysts at Barclays

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays to GBX 5,280 ($68.98) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,217.25 ($55.10).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of AHT traded down GBX 108 ($1.41) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,004 ($65.38). 1,424,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,771. The company has a market capitalization of £22.46 billion and a PE ratio of 36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,901.14. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,435 ($31.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,314 ($69.43).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.