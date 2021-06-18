Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading 4.3% Higher

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) traded up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.23. 4,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 244,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a market cap of $679.83 million, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

