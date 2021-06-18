Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $132,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17,582.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 512,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,723,000 after acquiring an additional 509,374 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,864,000 after acquiring an additional 217,821 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 799,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,360,000 after acquiring an additional 162,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 210,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,409,000 after buying an additional 140,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $137.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,919. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.35. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.55 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

