Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 2,422.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,422.86 ($31.65).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,293 ($29.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,336.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

