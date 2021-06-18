Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $36.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Kristin Yarema purchased 32,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $471,091.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,008.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,721 shares of company stock worth $198,496. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.