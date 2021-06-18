Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Gap Down to $26.56

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.56, but opened at $25.31. Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 405 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACBI shares. Truist increased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $525.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77.
In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 53,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.
