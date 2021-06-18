Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Gap Down to $26.56

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.56, but opened at $25.31. Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 405 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACBI shares. Truist increased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $525.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 53,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.