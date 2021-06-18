ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Gap Down to $47.37

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.37, but opened at $46.19. ATN International shares last traded at $46.27, with a volume of 12 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATNI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ATN International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $735.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.89.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $124.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.73 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -188.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ATN International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ATN International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ATN International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ATN International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ATN International by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

