Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 513,600 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 13th total of 589,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 733.7 days.

OTCMKTS:AEXAF opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.64. Atos has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

Get Atos alerts:

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.