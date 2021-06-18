Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 513,600 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 13th total of 589,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 733.7 days.
OTCMKTS:AEXAF opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.64. Atos has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $89.50.
Atos Company Profile
