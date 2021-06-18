Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $638.80

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 638.80 ($8.35) and last traded at GBX 628 ($8.20), with a volume of 1904922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 630 ($8.23).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 582.36 ($7.61).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 572.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

About Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

