Autonio Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0901 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $7.93 million and $298,865.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00057841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00135952 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00178252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.08 or 0.00865410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,051.07 or 0.99554712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,028,759 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

