Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 226.50 ($2.96). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 221 ($2.89), with a volume of 2,070,019 shares.

The company has a market cap of £580.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 249.17.

Avacta Group Company Profile (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

