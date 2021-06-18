Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-.

Shares of AVAH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.57. 20,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,372. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.65.

In other news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

