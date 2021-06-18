Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Insider Arthur A. Levin Sells 14,003 Shares

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RNA stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.76. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.46. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -10.27.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 168,764 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $3,895,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.