Aviva PLC Acquires 14 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $29,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

ISRG stock opened at $885.01 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $543.03 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The company has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $838.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

