Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $46,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 79,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $257.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.79. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.33.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

