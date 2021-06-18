Aviva PLC Buys 87,575 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,575 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.28% of Masco worth $43,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Masco by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $59.12 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

