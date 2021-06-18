Aviva PLC Has $41.64 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $41,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $299.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.11.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

