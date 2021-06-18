Aviva PLC Has $45.12 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,323 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $45,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $139.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $93.87 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

