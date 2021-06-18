Aviva PLC Has $52.05 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $52,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $240.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

