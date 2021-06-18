Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $55,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after acquiring an additional 258,544 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $222.21 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

