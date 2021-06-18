AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the May 13th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of AVPI stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03. AVP has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Get AVP alerts:

AVP Company Profile

AVP, Inc produces, markets, and distributes volleyball events worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for AVP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.