Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$7.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$753.35 million and a P/E ratio of -348.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$9.05.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$10.82 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220,428.14.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

