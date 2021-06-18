B. Riley Raises Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target to $15.00

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $24,237,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,650,000 after buying an additional 1,952,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $22,356,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $17,005,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 610,351 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

