B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.68. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE:GSL opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $737.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.18. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $22.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

