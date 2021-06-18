Baader Bank Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €35.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SZG. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.63 ($32.51).

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €25.60 ($30.12) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.86. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a 1-year high of €29.46 ($34.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.12.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

