Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $64.26 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $64,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $400.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $401.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.75.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

