Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 977,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $73,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

