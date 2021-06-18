Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,147 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Copart worth $69,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

CPRT stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.74. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.