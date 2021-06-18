Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 52,317 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,317 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $85,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.52 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

