Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 100.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,781 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.83% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

IXC stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.95.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.