Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,551 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.39 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.42. The firm has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

