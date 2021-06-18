Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 18,189 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 25.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $964,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Shares of CVS opened at $84.23 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

