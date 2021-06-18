Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 29,015 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,149 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

NYSE GOLD opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.