Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.