Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,743 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,646% compared to the average daily volume of 282 call options.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,967. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBVA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

