Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Sells $38,748.00 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BAND opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.54. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.