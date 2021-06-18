Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,729,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

