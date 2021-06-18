Bank of Hawaii Has $250,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

