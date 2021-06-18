Bank of Hawaii Lowers Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after buying an additional 126,885 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.93, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

