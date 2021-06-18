Bank of Hawaii Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $249,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 242,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,565,000 after acquiring an additional 45,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 694.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $227.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.29 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.