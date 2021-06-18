Bank of Hawaii Purchases 673 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

NYSE BMO opened at $103.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

