Bank of Montreal Can Buys 552,150 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stantec were worth $100,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STN opened at $43.60 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.33.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1346 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STN shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

