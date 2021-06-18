Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,240 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Exelon were worth $105,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $46.00 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.30.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

