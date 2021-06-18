Bank of Montreal Can Has $91.10 Million Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,886 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CAE were worth $91,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $79,964,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $6,307,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. TD Securities raised their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of CAE opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.81, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.83. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

