Bank of Montreal Can Sells 29,141 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.35% of The Hershey worth $116,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,853,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.59. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $175.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

