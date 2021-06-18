Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$139.00 at National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$139.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 earnings at $11.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMO. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$136.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Cormark raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$133.83.

TSE BMO opened at C$127.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$82.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$70.29 and a 1-year high of C$130.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$120.82.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8006643 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

