Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 118,145 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 118,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,090,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,216,295,000 after purchasing an additional 479,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.14. The company had a trading volume of 362,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,018. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

