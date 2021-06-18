Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,611,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 63,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,648,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,714,000 after acquiring an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 29,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $484.73. 26,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $468.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.19 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.45.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

