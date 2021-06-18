Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,249 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,847,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,719,979,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after buying an additional 765,279 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after buying an additional 688,229 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 81.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,505,000 after buying an additional 651,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.4% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,221,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,970,000 after buying an additional 532,641 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Cowen began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.43. 65,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $204.02 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71. The stock has a market cap of $147.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.41.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

